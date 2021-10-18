James H. Carbaugh, 71, of Elimsport, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home.
Born in Schuyler on May 21, 1950, he was the son of the late Merle S. and Martha (Brown) Carbaugh.
Jim was a 1968 graduate of Warrior Run High School and had worked for International Paper. He also owned and operated Jambos Archery Shop. He loved hunting and fishing.
He is survived by two sisters, Darlene White of Woolrich and Donna Jo Smith of Arizona.
Following Jim’s wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
