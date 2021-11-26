James H. Snyder, 77, of Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully Nov. 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 11, 1944, in Danville, a son of the late James W. and Ann E. (Cook) Snyder. Jim is survived by three sisters, Sallie (Snyder) Rosal, Elizabeth (Snyder) Reed and Marilyn (Snyder) and James Dellaripa. Jim served in the U.S. Navy. He was the proud owner of Sunbury Supply Heating and Air Conditioning.
He married the love of his life and is survived by his wife. Judith (Snyder) Snyder. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in April 2022. He loved traveling with Judith on many great adventures including trips to Europe, Mexico, and riding elephants in Thailand.
Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His greatest joy was his children and grandchildren. He would travel anywhere to spend time with them and support their activities and sports. Jim was an active member of the East Ends Fire Company in Sunbury. An avid golfer, he was a member of Indian Hills Golf Club. He loved playing Santa, buying gifts for Toys for Tots.
Jim is also survived by his two daughters, Michelle Smyers and husband Jesse, and Melissa Barlett and husband Shawn; and five grandchildren, Samantha (Smyers) and Keith Schoenfeld, Sydney (Smyers) and Alex Conway, Emma Barlett, Erin Barlett and Eric Bailey.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son, Michael Bailey; and his brother, John Snyder.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by a prayer service at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Fangmann officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Toys for Tots or the charity of your choice.