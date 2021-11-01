James H. Starks Sr., 80, of 363 Bobcat Dr., Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Sept. 8, 1941, in Millmont, a son of the late Warren and Gladys (Bell) Starks. On Feb. 27, 1965, in Millmont, he married the former Rosalie J. Heimbach, who survives.
James attended Mifflinburg High School.
He was employed at Ritz-Craft, Mifflinburg, for more than 40 years.
James was a member of the Union County Sportsmen’s Club, Weikert.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 56 years, are two sons and one daughter-in-law, James Starks Jr. of Mifflinburg, Steve and Crystal Starks of Millmont; one daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Brian Troutman of Mifflinburg; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerald and Dolores Starks of Millmont, and Dale and Deb Starks of Millmont; three grandchildren, Andy and his wife Marianne Stahl of Langhorne, Megan and her husband Andrew Erdley of Mifflinburg, and Brittany and her husband Joshua Teichman of Millmont; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Roger Starks, Barrett Boop, and Parker Boop.
Funeral services are private.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
