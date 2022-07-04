James J. Hock, 71, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Feb. 22, 1951, in Patterson, N.J., he was a son of the late Joseph Anthony and Jean Constance (Richmond) Hock. On April 26, 1975, he married the former Christine J. Hock, who survives.
Jim owned and operated Lord Jim’s Pizza, Mifflinburg and Northumberland.
He was a member of the Elks Club and the Moose Club.
Jim enjoyed engineering projects, including building his house and a swimming pool made from I-beams from a railroad bridge.
Surviving in addition to his wife Christine are two sons, James Matthew and wife Stefanie Hock of Virginia and Matthew Peter Hock of Arizona; four grandchildren, Claire, Alaine, Emma, and Tristan; a brother, Joseph A. Hock, Mifflinburg; and a sister-in-law, Janet P. Hock of Ringwood, N.J.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Gail Jean Hock, who died on Sept. 29, 1977, by a brother, Barry Steven Hock, who died on Aug. 10, 1993.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim’s memory may be sent to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 or National MS Society, PO Box #91891, Washington, D.C. 20090.
