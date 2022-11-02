James K. Hendrickson, 56, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 18, 1965, in Danville, a son of the late Darlis (Keiser) Hendrickson. He was married to the former Carlene Beaver and together they celebrated 22 years of marriage.
James attended Milton schools and had worked for Heartwood Industries and ConAgra.
He loved hunting and fishing, and riding snowmobiles and 4-wheelers. He also enjoyed buying and selling antiques and collectibles. His favorite time was being at the cabin in Coudersport.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Christopher Hendrickson and his wife Jenni of Camp Hill; and a sister, Cathy Johnson of Loris, S.C.
He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother, Roger Hendrickson.
Friends and relatives will be received today, Nov. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. and again Friday, Nov. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will begin at 11 with the Rev. John E. Lee officiating.
Burial will follow in Hendrickson Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Danville.
