James Kuhns, 81, of Shamokin Dam, passed away on December 2, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
He was born May 27,1940, in Snyder County, a son of the late Lester and Ethel (Long) Kuhns.
James worked at Wood-Mode for 28 years as a sander and retired in 2005.
His favorite pastimes were gardening and traveling, when he was able to do so.
He attended Wayside Bible Church.
Surviving is his wife, Bonnie; brother Randall Kuhns, and two sisters, Edna Lenig (husband Lee), and Pearl Newcomer. In addition, he had many nieces and nephews and a special niece, Tammy Smith (husband William), and their children Luke, Cierra, Ben, and Rachael. He also had a stepdaughter, Kelly Graybill (husband Jason), who he helped to raise, and their daughters, Sidney and Margo.
In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by a sister, Amanda Kuhns, and five brothers, John Kuhns, Ray Kuhns, Ammon Kuhns, Earl Kuhns, and Marvin Long.
There will be a viewing at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury, on December 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service following.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park.