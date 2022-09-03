James L. Fisher, 65, Middleburg

James L. Fisher, 65, of Dogwood Drive, Middleburg, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the emergency room at Geisinger Medical Center at Danville.
He was born April 29, 1957, in Sunbury, a son of the late Gard H. Fisher Jr. and Marian E. (Yeager) Fisher Decker. He was a 1975 graduate of Middleburg High School and on April 23, 1984, married the former Bonnie L. Hartzel, who survives.
Jim was a truck driver, first driving for Hackenberg Brothers and later for Fed Ex and Panther. He was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Kreamer, the NRA and a life member of the American Motorcycle Association.
He loved animals but the thing Jim will be remembered for is his passion with motorcycle racing.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 38 years is a son, Elijah D. Fisher, of Hanover, and his fiancee Kaitlyn E. Peck; a sister-in-law, Linda Fisher, of Lewisburg; a nephew, Mark Fisher and niece Tracey Hunsinger; two great-nephews, one great-great-nephew, and two great-great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Y. Fisher, and stepfather Harold Decker.
A service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.