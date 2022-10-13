Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 4:38 pm
James L. Fisher, 65, of Middleburg, passed away Aug. 31, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. at the Kreamer Fire Hall. A luncheon will be held following the service.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.