James Lester Isenberg, 74, of Northumberland — Jim’s life here on earth ended peacefully on Friday, April 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born Jan. 14, 1948, to Harry and Frances (Malone) Isenberg at the Mary Packer Hospital in Sunbury.
Jim was a member of the Shikellamy class of 1967. He graduated from Northern Virginia Community College. Jim joined the Army and served 22 1/2 years, retiring as a Sergeant First Class. He worked in and was later in charge of public safety and security at Susquehanna University.
Jim married Wanda Darlene “Sue” Smith of Northumberland on Sept. 14, 1969, at Albright United Methodist Church, Sunbury. He and Sue shared 33 loving years together before her death on Aug. 3, 2002. On Dec. 11, 2004, Jim married Mary Johns Scoviak-Reedy, who survives, at Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury. He was also a master Mason in Lodge 22, Sunbury, 32 Degree Scottish Rite, life member of both the American Hose Company and Norry No. 1 Fire Company, and a member of the Sunbury Social Club.
Jim is survived by a daughter, Jennifer; a son, James Jr.; a daughter and son from his second marriage, Tracy (Rick) Buck and James (Julie) Scoviak; grandchildren, James Robert “J.R.” Isenberg, Susan Lynn Isenberg, Samantha Grace Wolfe, Jennifer (Jordan) Zankey, Nicole (Karen) Buck, Renee (Ryan) Albertson and Autumn (Christopher) Pfirman; five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, sister, Ann Doebler; brother, Richard (Judy) Isenberg; sister-in-law, Ann Isenberg; brothers-in-law, Kermit (Able) Johns, Gilmore (Roel) Johns; and special extended family, the Garners.
In addition to his first wife and parents Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Harry and wife Myke; brother, Tom; sister, Helen “Peg,”; sister, Harriet and husband John; and a daughter from his second marriage, Clove (Scoviak) Gingrich.
Jim loved his Lord, his family, and his country. He often said “If I have changed one life for good, my purpose on earth is complete.”
He was a good and honorable man with a unique sense of humor. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution in Jim’s honor to the charity of choice.
A special thank you to the hospice nurses Rachel, Pam and Rhonda for their excellent care.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Zion Lutheran Church, Fifth and Market streets, Sunbury, with the Rev. Richard Fangmann officiating.
Funeral arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.