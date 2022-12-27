James L. “Kliney” Kline, 67, of Freeburg, entered eternal rest Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 1, 1955, in Sunbury, a son of the late Ernest E. and Gladys M. (Swartz) Kline. On Nov. 10, 1974, James married his bride, Joyce L. (Long) Kline, who preceded him in death on March 2, 2015.
James was a 1974 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. He retired from Wood-Mode as a truck loader in the shipping and receiving department.
He was a member of the Selinsgrove Moose Lodge, Kratzerville Fire Company, and Spring Run Hunting Club. He enjoyed hanging out at Klines Grove, going to the cabin in Sullivan County, shooting pool, and watching the Eagles and Phillies.
He is survived by his children, Jamie Kline and her companion George Reigle, Janel Kline, and Jason Kline and his wife Mary; four grandchildren, Alyah Barton, Jakiha Kline, Dakota Kline, and Daniel Kline; brothers and sisters, Clair Kline and his wife Sally, Jennie Kalcich and her husband Dale, Teresa Mull and her husband Greg, and Beatty Freed and her husband Jeffrey; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Kline.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Joyce; a daughter, Janeene Kline; and two brothers, Eugene Kline and Chester Kline.
The services will be announced in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of James may be made to the Kratzerville Fire Company, 62 Fire Hall Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, is assisting the family with the arrangements.