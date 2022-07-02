James L. Knepp, 74, Beaver Springs

James L. Knepp, 74, passed from this life into the arms of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
James was born on Aug. 1, 1947, to the late Lester C. Knepp and Margaret (Yetter) Knepp. On Sept. 20, 1969, he married his sweetheart Salinda (Gardner) Knepp. At the time of his passing, they had been married 52 years.
James was a Vietnam veteran serving in the Army. He worked at the Beavertown Weaving Mill for 33 years until it closed. He enjoyed working on his family farm and going to horse sales "just too look" as he would say.
Surviving in addition to his wife Salinda (Gardner) Knepp are his three daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Mark Fisher of Belltown, Sharon and Scott Sizer of McClure and Jennifer and Daniel Hackenberg of Beaver Springs; eight grandchildren, Jonathan Fisher and fiancée Lacresia Moyer, Shane Fisher, Evin Sizer and husband Marcus McClellan, Nathaniel and Colin Sizer, Mackenzie Hackenberg and partner Taylor Reich, Maddison and Maya Hackenberg; two great grandkids Lorelie and Benson Fisher; and surviving cousins.
He was preceded in death by his half sister Kaye Eyer of York, Grammy Emma Jane Yetter, Aunt Ruth and Nelson Brannon.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.