James Lewis Randecker, 77, of Lewisburg, went to be with his Heavenly Father, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, with his family by his side at Evangelical Community Hospital where he valiantly fought for 10 days to recover from a heart attack.
Jim was born to Ruth Belle (Clark) and Christian Henry Randecker in Lock Haven, on Aug. 31, 1945. He was the youngest of seven children and was predeceased by sisters, Christine Confer and Caroline Umstead; and his brother, Charles who resided with him.
He is survived by sisters, Anna Mapstone, Gloria Ely (Dean), and Margaret Englert who also resided with him in Lewisburg.
After graduating from Lock Haven High School in 1963, he attended Lock Haven State College earning a bachelor's in mathematics (1967) followed by a master's degree in mathematics (Bucknell University, 1978) and computer science (Shippensburg University, 1981). His career started in the classroom, teaching mathematics at Mifflinburg Area High School where he also instituted the computer science program. For a number of years, he coached the junior high and junior varsity football and basketball teams. After 16.5 years of teaching he moved to the regional education agency CSIU where over the next 30 years he established technological consulting programs. There he helped found PEPPM, a technology procurement program that served the state of Pennsylvania, eventually expanding to many other states. He traveled throughout the U.S. in support of this program — something he enjoyed very much.
But the greatest trip he ever took began over 60 years ago at the Lock Haven YMCA where he met Barbara Ann Wolf. They dated for the rest of high school and college, marrying in December 1967. Together they had four children, Stacey Lyn, Jamie Renee, Christian James, and Carl John. They helped send all of their kids to college and watched them get married. Together they anxiously awaited the arrival of grandchildren and were eventually blessed with a pack of 10 beautiful grandchildren, Annabel and Henry Bartlett (Stacey/Norm Bartlett, San Francisco, Calif.); Logan, Quinton and Paige Bartlett (Jamie and Bob Bartlett, Lewisburg); Ella, Mason and Penelope (Christian and Jennifer Yip, Alameda, Calif.); Sophia and Vida (Carl and Wahida, Alameda, Calif.)
The Randecker-Bartlett clan enjoyed many incredible summer vacations together in South Carolina and California. Having come from an incredibly close family, Jim made sure that his own family was just as tightly knit.
Jim was a member of the Mifflinburg First Evangelical Lutheran Church for 50-plus years, serving on church council a number of times. He had been an active member of the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club, serving as its president and he initiated their "Warm Coat Project." He was very proud of his German heritage and traveled to Germany to connect with other Randeckers. He enjoyed attending Bucknell basketball games and was quite often in the crowd at the sporting events of his children and grandchildren. He had a wide range of tastes in music and enjoyed attending concerts whenever possible. Jim's song ended, but his beat goes on through his family and the lives that he touched.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at The First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mifflinburg, with a visitation starting at noon and a social hour following the service.
Donations may be made to The First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.