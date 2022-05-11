James Luther “Jim” Ulrich, 90, of Danville, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was the husband of the late June L. (Smith) Ulrich, who preceded him in death on Jan. 18, 2009.
James was born Aug. 28, 1931, in New Holland, a son of the late Frank and Frieda Maria Sophia (Bergman) Ulrich. He was raised by Helen (Patterson) Ulrich.
He was a graduate of Mifflinville High School. Jim attended Gettysburg College and then enlisted in the US Navy. He served during the Korean War and was stationed at Subic Bay in the Philippines. Following his honorable discharge from the US Navy, he attended the University of Washington, Temple University and graduated from Bucknell University. Jim furthered his studies at Penn State University.
He retired from the Danville State Hospital as a psychologist.
Jim was a member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Bucknell Bison Club, and a former member of the Kiwanis Club in Danville.
He enjoyed camping and traveling, especially to the Thousand Islands and Alaska. Jim also enjoyed hiking and boating.
He is survived by his two children, James F. (Ruth) Ulrich of Danville and Amy Ulrich of Everett, Washington; three grandchildren, Tobias (Kim) of Milton, Jeremy of Danville, Amber and her fiancé Mike of Berwick; three great-grandchildren, Jazmine, Brenden, and Logan; a brother, Thomas (Jane Lund) Ulrich of Massachusetts; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret and Ruth, and other siblings.
A full military honors service accorded by Selinsgrove American Legion Post 25 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6631 will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in the Union Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made in memory of Jim to a charity of the donor’s choosing.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.