James L. "Cag," "Jim" Witmer, 69, of Middleburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born March 12, 1954, in Bellefonte, a son of the late Robert and Mary A. (Wilt) Witmer. He was a 1972 graduate of West Snyder High School and retired after 20 years of service with Shaffer Landscaping in Middleburg where he was a stone mason, and prior to that had been employed in the manufactured housing industry for many years. On Sept. 23, 1979, he married the former Debra L. Swope who survives.
Jim was a member of the Shamokin Dam Fire Company, and a social member of American Legion Selinsgrove Post, and Heiser Hoffman VFW Post in Middleburg.
He was an avid fisherman, especially for trout, enjoyed football and was an Eagle's fan, and NHRA drag racing.
He will be remembered for the stone work that he constructed.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 43 years are two daughters, Lindsay N. (Nicholas) Trick of Northumberland, and Allison M. (Brandon) Wine of Red Lion; his twin brother, John M. Witmer of Beaver Springs; two sisters, Kathryn H. Martin (Eugene Banghart) of Middleburg, and Johanna D. (Donald) Herman of Wilmington, Del.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Roberta Alyce Carr and Mary Margaret Hummel.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by funeral at 7 with Pastor David Dressler officiating.
Private burial will be in the Adamsburg Cemetery, Beaver Springs.