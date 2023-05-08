James Mowatt Dorman, 94, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at home.
He was born March 5, 1929, in Millmont, a son of the late James E. Dorman and Doris D. (Hunter) Bennett. On Aug. 4, 1990, in Lewisburg, he married the former Clara E. Bowersox, who survives.
Jim was a member of the Local Union No. 542 and worked in construction for more than 50 years, until retirement.
He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers.
Jim enjoyed tending to his nursery which contained Azalea, Japanese Umbrella Pine, Rhododendrons, and many others. He was looking forward to planting his tomatoes.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 32 years, are two daughters, Nancy L. Stickley of New Berlin, and Colleen F. Lyons of Seven Valleys; one sister, Vida Gramley of Lewisburg; four grandchildren and spouses, Wayde and Sebrena Confer of Mifflinburg, Bobbie Jo and John Heeter of Mifflinburg, Crystal and Brian Kling of New York, and Theodore Lyons of Seven Valleys; six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, with another expected in July.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and their spouses, Carson and Mae Dorman, and Dean and Pat Dorman; brother-in-law, Bob Gramley; son-in-law, Tom Stickley; and a sister in infancy.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Mazeppa Union Church, 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Pastor Ricky Phillips officiating.
Burial will be in the Mazeppa Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.