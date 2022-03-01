James “Jim” M. Handlan, 81, of Selinsgrove, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Oct. 18, 1940, in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late James T. and Mary (Rightmire) Handlan. On Oct. 17, 1992, he married the former Carol L. Majofsky who survives.
Jim was a graduate of Keyser High School in Keyser, W.Va. Following high school, he completed his undergraduate work at Virginia Tech University, earned his master’s degree from West Virginia University, and then worked on his doctoral studies at Penn State University.
Jim served in the U.S. Army, in Korea, from 1963 until his honorable discharge in 1965.
Before his retirement, Jim was a professor at Susquehanna University where he taught mathematics and computer science for 39 years. Jim had a passion for lifelong learning including the ever-changing computer science field.
Jim was a full member of V.F.W. Post 6631 and American Legion Post 25, both of Selinsgrove. He was also a member of the Mid-Penn Sportsman’s Club, the Kreamer Sportsman’s Club, the Billtown Blues Association, the Local Music Collective, and the PA Alers Homebrew Club. He enjoyed playing numerous instruments including the guitar, keyboard, and the banjo every day and loved traveling to venues to listen to live music. Early on he was a men’s rugby player/coach at Susquehanna University and also coached the women’s rugby team for 14 seasons.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Carol, are one son, James B. Handlan (Jennifer) of Lewisburg; one daughter, Lyndy Darwicki (John) of Delaware; one granddaughter, Natalie Handlan; two sisters, Molly Bloom (Larry) and Jane Venzke (Bill); and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Jims’ request, no services will be held. A private family service will be held at a later date in West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Jim’s memory may be made to the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870 or to the Susquehanna University Men’s Rugby Team, 514 University Ave., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.