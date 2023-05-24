With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of James (Jim) Rogers in Selinsgrove, Pa., on May 13, 2023.
Jim was born in 1929, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to English parents, Mary and Richard Rogers. He grew up in Rio along with his older brother, Geoff, where he loved playing soccer on the beach and taking care of his horse, Paracita, and monkey, Chico. Upon his graduation from Baldwin High School in New York City, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he fought in the infantry on the front lines in the Korean War. Jim received a BS in Engineering from New York University and started his career at Westinghouse working on steam turbines and later moved into the milling industry. In retirement, he volunteered his time as a member of the vestry at All Saints Episcopal Church in Selinsgrove.
Jim was a lifelong and accomplished fly fisherman. Few things gave him peace like tying flies, building rods, and being on the water. He loved golfing, reading, baking bread, and anything to do with ships, boats, and boat building. He enjoyed playing music and was part of the Shade Mountain Strings Ensemble where he played the dulcimer. To know Jim was to know his love of dogs. He never met a cold nose he didn’t instantly love. He led his life with purpose and virtue and was always willing to help those in need.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann and daughter Amanda Rogers. He is survived by his son James and his wife Michelle and his granddaughter Meredith.
His family wishes to extend a special thanks to all his friends at All Saints Episcopal Church in Selinsgrove, as well as his amazing neighbors and former coworkers.
A celebration of life will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Selinsgrove on June 10, 2023, at 1 p.m.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA, has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Rogers. Visit garmanfh.com to leave condolences.