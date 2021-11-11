James Mellowship, 69, of Route 12, Clayton, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his residence, after a battle with cancer. There will be no calling hours or funeral. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Jim was born April 12, 1952, in London, England, the son of James H. and Doreen (Govey) Mellowship. He moved to Pennsylvania at a young age and graduated from Shikellamy High School.
On May 27, 1972, he married the former Patty Sawyer in Sunbury, Pa., with the Rev. Donald Ripple officiating.
He enlisted in the United States Army in Harrisburg, Pa., and was honorably discharged from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. While in the Army, Jim attended Airborne School, Nuclear/Biological/Chemical School, and NCO School.
Jim lived for a time in Connecticut, moving to Clayton in 2004. He was the facilities manager at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton, retiring in 2017.
In his earlier years, he was a member of Goodwill’s Hose Company, was a volunteer firefighter, and was a member of the search and rescue dive team.
Jim enjoyed fishing, playing cards, boating, and spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife Patty, are two sons, James Dean (Kathy) of Woodstock, Connecticut, and Christopher Lee (Kristina) of Alexandria Bay; six grandchildren, one sister, Deborah (Paul) O'Brien; and two brothers, Philip (Debbie) Mellowship, and Stephen (Linda); nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made in his name to either the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department, 855 Graves St., Clayton, N.Y. 13624, or the Fishers Landing Volunteer Fire Department, 42038 County Rd 195, Fishers Landing, N.Y. 13641.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com