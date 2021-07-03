James N. “Jesse” Saville, 65, of Shamokin Street, Shamokin, and formerly of Middleburg, passed away July 1, 2021, at his home with his wife by his side.
Jesse was born May 4, 1956, in Chester County, a son of Arlene (Achuff) Saville and the late James Saville. On Feb. 14, 2008, he married the former Lisa Evans, who survives.
He entered the military following high school and served in the Marine Corps.
Jesse was employed as a truck driver for Kenan Advantage until his illness
He enjoyed donating his time assisting the Make a Wish Foundation by giving rides to the children.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Daniel and Joseph Saville; six daughters and three sons-in-law, Toni and Steve Hickey, Cathy and Chris Reilly, Kelly and Bryan Scruggs, Tiffany, Katelyn and Carrie Saville; grandchildren, Meghan, Allison, Emily, Samantha, Evan, Ian, Rowan, Shane, Jake, Lucy, Autumn, and Paislee; brother, David Saville; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Donna and James Selfridge, Norma Jean Saville and Judy Williams; and nieces Ashley and Sarah.
Friends and family may visit Thursday, July 8, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held at 12 p.m.
Interment with military honors will be held Monday, July 12, at 10 a.m. at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville