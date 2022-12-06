James Norman Zaiser, 88, of Lewisburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
A native of New Jersey, he was born in Salem, Jan. 23, 1934, a son of the late John Norman and Ella (Cunning) Zaiser. He was married to the former Marilyn Smith and his death breaks a marital union of 65 years.
Jim received his Doctorate from the University of Delaware, where he is in the University Sports Hall of Fame for football and was captain of the baseball team, and had served as a Captain in the Army. He was a Godly man and a faithful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Bucknell University for 34 years.
He was an Eagle Scout, Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 509, member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lewisburg since 1965 where he served as an Elder, American Red Cross Emergency Volunteer, 4-H instructor, enthusiastic supporter of his grandchildren in gymnastics.
In addition to his wife he is survived by three sons, Barry S. (Kim) Zaiser, Stephen M. (Cynthia) Zaiser, Brian D. Zaiser; three grandchildren, Rebekaha (Matthew) Blickendorf, James Aaron (Christa) Zaiser, Benjamin (Sarah) Zaiser; four great-grandchildren, Anna Grace, Madelyn Faith, John Michael, Eleanor Noel.
He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Andrew James.
A Celebration of Life service will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Donations in memory of James may be made to the Missions of the First Presbyterian Church of Lewisburg.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.