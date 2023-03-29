James Paul Garman, 84, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Jan. 15, 1939, in Sunbury, a son of the late James and Grace Garman.
James graduated from Sunbury High School in 1955 and attended Bloomsburg University where he graduated in 1959. James enlisted in the National Guard and served our country for many years.
His career began with the family farm delivering eggs far and wide across Pennsylvania’s landscape. His desire to own and operate his own business was born in 1968 when he purchased a failing lumber company, known today as TruBilt Lumber Co. James had many diverse interests. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf and his true passion was wrestling. He was Bloomsburg University’s first-ever Pennsylvania State Conference wrestling champion in 1957 and went on to become the first three-time champion. He loved his Husky alma mater and was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2008.
James was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (Watson) Garman; two children, Angela Garman of Jacksonville, Fla., and Greg Garman of Sunbury; and two beloved grandchildren, Colin and Lauren Randles.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Nevin Garman.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in James’ memory may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars at vfw.org or the Sunbury United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.