James R. "Jim" Kreamer, 70, formerly of Beavertown, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Rolling Hills Manor in Millmont.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1951, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Paul and Marion (Reich) Kreamer.
Jim was a 1969 graduate of West Snyder High School.
Mr. Kreamer worked for 40 years at the Weis Markets Distribution.
In his spare time he enjoyed watching sports, he was an avid Phillies and Dolphins fan, he also liked to watch NASCAR and hockey and was a Philadelphia Flyers fan.
Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Barb Kreamer, Chad and Mindy Kreamer and Lance and Nicole Kreamer; one daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Mike Maneval; grandchildren, Makayla Hood, Brianna Keister, Tyler Kreamer, Jennifer Glenny, Kody Maneval, Serena Maneval, Ashlee Kreamer, Hailey Kreamer and Isabella Kreamer; six great grandchildren, one brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Carla Kreamer; and one sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Art Gardner.
Friends and family will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Darvin Reich officiating.
Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.