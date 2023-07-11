James Robert “Jim” Marino, 75, of Selinsgrove, passed away at home on Sunday, July 9, 2023. He was the husband of Janet (Gorka) Marino who survives. The couple just recently celebrated their 45th and one day wedding anniversary.
He was born Dec. 1, 1947, in Taylor, and lived in Old Forge.
James was a son of the late John and Anna (Petrunich) Marino. He attended Old Forge schools and enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1969 serving in Germany. Upon his Honorable Discharge, he continued his education and earned a degree in psychology.
He was employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and worked at the Selinsgrove Center for 35 years until his retirement.
Jim was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Selinsgrove.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by a son, Julian Marino; and a daughter, Joanna Marino (Regan Cruz); daughter-in-law, Ashley; three grandchildren, Kira, Sophia, and Gianna; a brother, Joseph (Kathy) Marino; two brothers-in-law, John Gorka and James Gorka, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Martin Marino.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, with the Rev. Joshua Cavender as celebrant.
Burial with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.