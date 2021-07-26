James Robert “Pop” Strausser, of Danville, peacefully passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Lock Haven, at the age of 95.
He was born Dec. 16, 1925, in Bloomsburg, a son of the late William and Dorothy (Johnson) Strausser.
He attended Danville High School but left before his senior year to enlist to fight in World War II. Sixty years later, he happily received his belated diploma. From 1943 to 1946, he proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard aboard the USS Alexandria, where he earned the American Theater Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, and World War II Victory Medal. He was one of eight brothers serving in the military from WWII through Vietnam.
Seven siblings preceded him in death: William, Donald, Shirley Jordan, Richard, Dale, Wayne, and Donna Diehl.
He is survived by four siblings, Sandra Ikeler, Janice Shepperson, Jack, and Rodney.
On July 20, 1946, he married the love of his life, Annabelle (Lynn). They spent 34 loving years together before her death in 1981. Their three children survive them, Lynn (Nathan) Jeffery, James Jr. (Diane Huntington), and Shelley (Charles) Ackley. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lana Reiner, Jennifer Jurgill, Amanda Strausser, and Kevin Ackley; great-grandchildren, Kate Kelley, Miranda Jurgill, Joshua Jurgill, and Presley Reiner; as well as great-great-grandchildren, Noah and Graham Kelley.
James retired as Service Manager at Hawkins Chevrolet in 1989, then enjoyed his retirement job mowing the fairways at Frosty Valley Country Club until he was 80 years old. He was a life member of the Friendship Fire Company No. 1 in Bloomsburg, the BPOE, and the American Legion. James was one of the original members of the Danville Volunteer Ambulance League and served as Chief Driver for many years. For 20 years, he traveled to Myrtle Beach with his son-in-law, Nathan and a group of golf buddies. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, woodworking, and spending time with his family and friends.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life luncheon at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the banquet hall of the East End Fire Company on Bloom Street in Danville.
Interment will be held in Odd Fellows Cemetery, in a private ceremony with his family.
His family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc.