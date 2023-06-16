James R. Weikel, 53, Trevorton

James R. Weikel, of Trevorton, a faithful servant of the lord, returned home on Monday, June 12, surrounded by his loving family. Better known as Jim, he was born on Aug. 31, 1969, to the late E. Marlene (Gessner) and the late Lamar Weikel. He graduated from Line Mountain High School, where he was a member of the concert and marching band.
Jim, after graduating, worked at Wil-Hold, Sunbury Hospital, and, lastly, working for DPW Selinsgrove Center, where he retired as an aide supervisor. At the Selinsgrove Center, Pearl Bartlett, a dear friend, convinced the new girl, Nadine Steinhart, to give him a shot. Against all odds and warnings, the two found, opposites really do attract.
Jim and Nadine were married on May 15, 2004, at Salem UCC in Shamokin. That day, the sky opened and the two, with family and friends, celebrated in a downpour and power outage. Obviously, the two were blessed from above. They had just celebrated 19 years of marriage.
The lord blessed the couple on July 11, 2005, with the birth of their wonderful, charming son Tyler James. Jim and Nadine had always said, “If you can’t top it, you might as well stop it.” With that, Tyler was an only child. Nothing had made Jim prouder than being a father and watching his son graduate this year.
Jim was a busy man. He was a highly active member in his church, Emmanuel ECC out of Trevorton. He had thought of the other members of the church as his second family. Pastor Joshua Notestine was regarded as a brother to Jim. At the ECC, Jim was the treasurer and the church’s organist.
He was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Mahanoy Lodge #551 of Dornsife, where he was the lodges’ musician. Jim was also a member at the Mt. Tabor Lodge #125 of Shamokin, where he held the title of Noble Grand.
Earlier in his life, Jim was an active member in the Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts of America. Once Tyler was old enough, Jim had led his packs and troops. All sporting events Tyler participated; Jim could be found as volunteer. Once Tyler reached high school, the two became highly active members in the Technology Education Booster Club. Many evenings were spent talking about the Annual Car Show.
Survivors include his wife Nadine (Steinhart) Weikel; son, Tyler Weikel; sister, Cindy (Jim) Morrison; sister-in-law, Nancy (Bowers) Weikel; parents-in-law, Steve and Darlene Hill and Richard and Virginia Steinhart; brother-in-law, Rick Steinhart; brother-in-law, Douglas Miernicki; brother-in-law, Stephen (Kayla) Hill; sister-in-law, Nicole (David) Fagerstrom; sister-in-law, Taylor (Ryan McKinley) Steinhart; sister-in-law, Maggie Vercruyssen, and his traveling and TV Land watching best buddy and nephew, Jayce Fagerstrom. Jim is also survived by his many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar and E. Marlene Weikel; his brother, Randy Weikel, and his various aunts and uncles and cousins.
Jim was a gift of life donor, we will miss his faith, sense of humor, and helpfulness. Jim was best known for his spirit brightening text messages that everyone received. Unfortunately, his family will not take over his notorious Christmas Countdown that would begin December 26.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Emmanuel ECC, 613 W Shamokin St, Trevorton, officiating Pastor Joshua Notestine. Visitation hours will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11. Please dress casually and comfortably.
Arrangements are by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St. Trevorton.