James S. “Jim” Boyer, 63, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
On Nov. 5, 1977, he married the former Carol L. Kreitzer, who survives. The couple were married for 41 years at the time of his passing.
James was born on Jan. 13, 1956, in Sunbury. He was the son of Betty I. (Boyer) Boyer, of Northumberland, and the late Robert J. Boyer.
Jim retired from Northway Industries, Middleburg, and was previously employed at Furman Foods, Northumberland.
He was a 1974 graduate of Shikellamy High School.
Jim was a car enthusiast, Pittsburgh Steeler fan, and was known for helping anyone in need.
In addition to his wife and mother, Jim is survived by a sister, Juanita Boyer of Northumberland; a brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Maria Boyer of Elysburg; two brothers-in-law and their spouses, Robert and Freda Kreitzer of Selinsgrove and Larry and Cathy Kreitzer of Port Trevorton; three sisters-in-law and their spouses, Nancy and Chris Klock of Bloomsburg, Bonnie Shetter, and Florence and Mike Schrey, all of Selinsgrove; his mother-in-law, Faye Kreitzer of Selinsgrove; an uncle, Ralph Boyer of Tamaqua; an aunt, Lydia Boyer of Sunbury, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Raymond Kreitzer.
There will be no viewing. A private memorial service will be held at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Jim to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.