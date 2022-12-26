James (Jim) Stamm Seidel, 87, of Milton, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2022, in his home.
He was born Apr. 28, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y., first son of James and Thelma (Stamm) Seidel. On April 1, 1956, he married the former Joanne I. Lukens (surviving), whom he met at Wher’s Dairy in Mifflinburg.
Jim graduated in the 1953 class at Milton Senior High School. He attended the Pennsylvania State University from 1953 to 1959, graduating with a B.S. degree in horticulture.
He worked in the Laurelton State School as a Roadside Development specialist from 1960 to 1964. He was employed by the Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation as a Roadside Development specialist from 1964 to 1990. He was responsible for 9 counties and obtained his Landscape Architect License in 1967. He owned and operated J&J Nursery from 1956 to 2004.
Jim was an active member of the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church (now Milton Lutheran Church) from 1972 to 2022, serving on the church council. He spent ten years volunteering for Meals on Wheels.
He enjoyed hunting, saltwater fishing and other outdoor activities, including working and recreating on his property. During his retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife Joanne and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an avid Penn State sports, Pittsburgh Steelers and Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan.
Surviving are brother and sister-in-law Anthony A. and Sunny Seidel of Bend, Oregon; daughter Ivy Jo Seidel of Deming, N.M.; son and daughter-in-law Shawn and Angela Seidel of Wilmington, N.C.; son Kurt Seidel of Mora, Minnesota; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Erin Levrio of Dover, Delaware, Nicholas Machusak of Williamsport, Louis and Amanda Seidel of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Meryl Seidel of Baltimore, Maryland, Anthony and Madeleine Seidel of Severna Park, Maryland, Camille Kreisher of Watsontown; stepgrandson Caleb Maughlin of Wilmington, N.C.; and five great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 12 to 1 p.m. and service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Officiating will be the Rev. Gary Schaeffer. Interment will follow in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Penn State THON – For the Kids at www.thon.org and Milton Lutheran Church at www.miltonlutheranchurch.org.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com