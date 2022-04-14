James S. "Sam" Straub III, 67, of Kulpmont, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in rural Mifflinburg.
He was born Jan. 15, 1955, in Kelly Township, Union County, a son of the late James S. Jr. and Rachel A. (Boop) Straub.
He was employed as a truck driver and had served in the Army.
Sam enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved Bluegrass and helping at local Bluegrass festivals.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Annette) Straub of McConnellsburg; three grandchildren; his companion of 40 years, Helen Rathfon and her children, Kathy Finsterbush, Karen Hubbert and Dale Stahl; a brother, David Straub; five sisters, Betty Huffer, Bonnie Hoover, Pauline VanKirk, Judith Leighow and Joanne.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Esther Hicks.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Burial will be in the New Berlin Cemetery.