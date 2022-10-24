James S. Thomas Jr., 69, of Edison Avenue, Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his home.
James was born May 27, 1953, a son of the late James S. Sr. and Arlene (Mull) Thomas. On May 3, 2017, he married the former Janice Dulio who survives.
He was a machine operator for Milton Steel fabrication plant for over 30 years.
James enjoyed working on cars and playing on his phone.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, James S. Thomas III (Terre Sanders) of Shamokin and Philip J. Thomas (Melissa) of Sunbury; one daughter, Tanya L. Yingling (Daniel) of Mount Pleasant Mills; grandchildren, Brady, Ashton Jr., Harry III, Brandon, James IV, Raegan and Emalynn; great-grandchildren, Scottlynn and Aletta; two sisters, Diane Hauck (Robert) and Lorri Auker; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Andrew Weaver officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.