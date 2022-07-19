James “Jimmy” Sanitate, 70, a longtime resident of Selinsgrove State Center, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 23, 1951, in Farrell, Pa., the eldest son of the late James and Rebecca Sanitate.
He is survived by brother, Dale Sanitate; and sister, Debra Kaluzne; nephews, Eric Sanitate, Matthew Kaluzne; and niece, Lindsay Kaluzne.
Jimmy was a lovable, kind man whose faith was very important to him. In recent years he attended Brookside Ministries Church, Shamokin Dam. Jimmy was employed seasonally by Knoebels Amusement Resort, Elysburg. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
The family would like to extend their thanks to all the people that have loved and supported Jimmy throughout his life.
A private burial service will be held at a later date in Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.