James Stuart Lyon Daly, 59, of Sunbury, was welcomed home May 18, 2020.
He was born March 2, 1961, in Bloomsburg, a son of Jeannine (Conrad) Brouse and Robert Daly.
James was a proud 1978 graduate of Shikellamy High School and received his welding instruction from SUN Area Technical Institute. He started as a welder on tunnel support in Port Deposit, Md., then went on to weld Navy submarines in Rhode Island and pursued his career at ACF Industries, Milton, for 31 years. He was a very passionate welder and very fond of his coworkers, many referred to him as “Julio.”
James was avidly into music and loved jammin’ on the guitar any time of the day, and was an appreciator of Clint Eastwood films. Gifted with a green thumb, he cherished the turning of seasons and the beauty of the natural world around him. He had an iconic love for newspapers, and was always looking for the one thing throughout the day that moved him, may we all pursue the same.
In addition to his parents, James is survived by his stepfather James Brouse, sisters and brothers-in-law Robin and David Benneger and Alicia Daly and Craig Hassinger, daughters Jayme and Taryn Daly, lifetime friend Jayneen Adrian, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many more.
He will always be remembered for taking his daughters on long bike rides around Sunbury, and for his impeccable timing of fireworks. He had an adventurous spirit that influenced anyone around him, especially his daughters. A uniquely genuine soul, with a natural sense of humor, James will always be known as a warm, kind person. He was recognized by many for his bright smile, greeting others with a firm handshake or hug.
A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date on his memorial Facebook page. Quoted is one of his more recent clippings.
