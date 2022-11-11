James Wesley “Jim” Chamberlain, 76, of Shamokin Dam, entered into rest Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
James was born March 31, 1946, in Rochester, New York, the son of the late Wesley and Vivian (Matterson) Chamberlain. On Sept. 3, 1978, he married the former Debra Walter of Middleburg, who survives.
Jim graduated from Albion High School and was a US Army veteran with the rank of Private and served during the Vietnam War.
He retired as an x-ray film cutter from Eastman Kodak after 32 years. After moving to Shamokin Dam, he was employed as lawn maintenance at the Susquehanna Country Club retiring after 20 years of service.
He was a people person who liked to talk with anyone on the telephone, watching and waving to people on his front porch with his wife Debbie and keeping contact with friends and family on Facebook.
Jim loved the outdoors, he enjoyed mowing, watching hummingbirds and other wildlife, and caring for his dog “Cuddles.” He also liked putting together puzzles with his best friend, Wendell Ottson.
In addition to his wife Debbie of 44 years, Jim is survived by his son, Walter Chamberlain at home; a daughter, Heidi (Jonathan) Rine of Danville; two grandchildren, Kirsten Shutt and McClain Shutt; a brother-in-law, Dennis McIntyre of Georgia; two sisters-in-law, Betty Houtz of Milton and Nancy (Earl) Bowersox of Middleburg; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy McIntyre; and a brother-in-law, Richard Houtz.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the VFW Post 6631, Route 522, Selinsgrove. Please contact Debbie at 570-809-2654 for those wishing to attend.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.