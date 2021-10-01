James W. Collins, 73, of Lewis Township, Watsontown, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at his home.
Born Jan. 16, 1948, in Metter, Georgia, he was the son of the late Waldon and Dora (Williamson) Collins. On April 23, 1966, he married the former Karen D. Moser and together they have celebrated 55 years of marriage until her passing on July 2, 2021.
James served honorably in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. He was a former welder for ACF Industries in Milton for 38 years, and also worked as a technology assistant at Warrior Run School District for 16 years.
He was a charter member of the Turbotville Lions Club, and was a member of Watsontown Masonic Lodge No. 401. James also enjoyed being outdoors and fishing.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Yvette V. and Tommy Bertrand; and two grandsons, Bailey and Brennan Bertrand, all of Texas; and one stepbrother, Billy Bird, of Greensboro, Georgia.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his half-brother, Alfred Hill.
Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.