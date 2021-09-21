James William Coup, 76, passed away from cancer Sept. 1, 2021, at his home in Gotha, Florida.
Jim was born in Lewisburg, Pa., on Nov. 24, 1944. In February of 1962 he enlisted and became a Photographer’s Mate in the U.S. Navy. He served four Tours of Duty in Vietnam. He eventually traveled the world serving on both ships and shore duty. He received several awards and commendations to include the Navy Achievement Medal. He retired after 25 years as a Chief Petty Officer.
After separation from the Navy, in 1986 he began his second career as a Crime Scene Technician with the Orlando Police Department. His wartime photographic experience helped him excel at working major crime scenes. That experience also allowed him to take care of his co-workers from a personal point of view. His dry sense of humor was a source of fun and support for many of the officers and detectives working those scenes. He was instrumental in transitioning the Department Photo Lab from film to digital photography. When he retired in October 2003, he was a Court Certified Expert Witness and Chief Forensic Photographer. He received awards and letters of commendation from police and civilians alike. He is remembered as someone who could strike up a conversation with anybody.
Surviving are his wife, Pat; sons, James, Dale and Dave; brother, Lee; sisters, Sylvia, Mary and Edith; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy; mother, Emily; sister, Darla; and brothers, John, Butch, and Homer.