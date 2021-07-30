James W. Jones, 63, of Sunbury, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne E. (Shaffer) Jones who passed away in 1999.
Jim was born July 2, 1958, in Ithaca, New York, the son of Robert and Doris McMullen, who both preceded him in death.
He was a hard worker who spent many years with Susquehanna Trailways as a bus driver. He then worked at the Selinsgrove Center. Jim enjoyed going out to eat and traveling with family and friends. He truly loved his family, especially his grandchildren, Devany Jones, William Jones, and Presleigh Cheeseman. Jim had many longtime friends and easily made new ones with his outgoing personality.
Jim was a member of AFSCME District Council 86 and took pride in being a Fire Police at the following locations, Sunbury Fire Department, Freeburg Volunteer Fire Company and DH & L Fire Company. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and rarely missed a game for Bucknell Basketball.
Jim was a 1977 graduate of Jersey Shore High School.
Surviving are one son, Eric Jones of Mill Hall; two daughters, Nicole (Tyrone) Green of South Williamsport and Laurie Jones of Sunbury; two sisters, Brenda (Jim) Engleman of Avis and Elaine Frederick of Lewisburg.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kitty Jones.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Pastor David McCoy of Nippenose Bible Fellowship officiating.
Burial will be in Jersey Shore Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Welker Funeral Home, www.WelkerFuneralHome.com