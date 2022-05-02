James W. “Bill” Stover, 79, of Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home.
A native of Union County, he was born in Lewisburg, Dec. 19, 1942, a son of the late Paul and Lenora (Riale) Stover. He was married to the former Joyce Marks and his death breaks a marital union of 42 years.
Bill was a 1960 graduate of the Lewisburg High School. Bill had served in the Army. He had various sales jobs in the area for more than 50 years.
Bill enjoyed football and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Fawnda (Rodney) Furgison, Bambi (George) Northrup, Rob and Brenda Beaver; nine grandchildren, Caleb, Trent, Zane, Taylor, Carli, Amanda, Ashley, Emily and James; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Patricia and Leon.
At Bill’s request there will be no services.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.