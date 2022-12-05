James W. Wert, 71, of Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at UPMC, Williamsport.
He was born Aug. 27, 1951, in Sunbury, a son of the late Robert and Edna (Wyland) Wert. He graduated from Selinsgrove High School and Williamsport Area Community College. On Oct. 8, 2005, he married the former Linda L. Kuhns at St. Patrick’s Church in Trevorton. They were married for nine years until her passing.
He was employed at the Selinsgrove Center, the Laurelton Center, and retired from the Harrisburg State Hospital.
Jim was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Trevorton, and also attended St. Pius Catholic Church in Selinsgrove.
He loved playing the guitar immensely. Jim belonged to two bands, the Mile Hill Band and Odyssey, and enjoyed going to their practices. He will be sadly missed by members of both bands.
He enjoyed helping others and served at the Shepards Table in Coal Township. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Shamokin, Council No. 458, the Trevorton Patsies, and the Prison Christian Growth Group Ministry.
Surviving are a brother, Robert Wert of California; several nieces and nephews; and his companion, his cat Manjula, aka Manjie.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded by a sister, Deb Wert; and several aunts and uncles.
Services will be announced at a later date by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.