Jamey B. Shade, 44, of Danville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
He was born Jan. 9, 1978, the son of Jim and Melanie (Latsha) Shade of Herndon, Pa. Jamey was a 1996 graduate of Line Mountain High School. After graduation, he was an employee of MI for over 20 years. During his employment, he pursued an accounting degree and graduated from Bloomsburg University in May 2017.
On Aug. 10, 2012, he married Tiffany (Zupicick) Shade. Jamey and Tiffany shared a daughter Genevieve Grace (Gigi) Shade who was born on Jan. 29, 2014. Jamey was a doting and loving father and husband. He shared his love of Legos, Star Wars, The Little League World Series, and Ice Hockey (Let’s go Rangers) with his daughter. He was an AYSO soccer coach for Gigi’s team. Jamey and his family enjoyed spending time together in the outdoors hiking, camping, and kayaking.
Jamey was employed as the controller at Strong Industries in Northumberland, Pa., for the past four years.
Jamey is survived by his wife, Tiffany, and daughter Gigi; mother and father, Melanie and Jim Shade; a sister and two nephews, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jamey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mark and Mae Latsha; paternal grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Shade, and Uncle Larry Shade.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 241 East Market St., Danville, Pa., with his pastor, the Rev. Trevor Hahn, officiating funeral services. Service arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home of Danville. Please send online messages of support and comfort to BradyFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Gigi’s college fund. Checks can be made payable to Genevieve Shade and sent to Shades P.O. Box 191 Herndon, PA 17830.