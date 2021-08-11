Jane A. (Daddario) Snyder, of Bloomsburg, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, after a short battle with breast cancer. She had been under the care of Commonwealth Hospice of Berwick since Sunday.
Jane was one of 11 children born to Martin and Mary (Colontonio) Daddario. She was born and raised in the Northumberland area and graduated in the class of 1960 from Northumberland High School.
Jane married Gary Snyder on Feb. 24, 1962, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Sunbury. Together she and Gary raised two sons, Gregory Charles, whom along with his wife Sue were her loving caregivers until her last day, and Richard Allen who passed away in September 2020.
Jane lived a simple life and gained pleasure from taking walks, completing word search puzzles, and crocheting special gifts for her family and friends. She enjoyed her fellowship as a member of Hidlay Lutheran Church. Jane was one of the first friends of the youth in our community. She was the “Lunch Lady” at Central Columbia Elementary School for several years. There was a mutual love between her and the students, one of which was her grandson, Dustin. After she retired and her husband passed, Jane moved to the Tenny Street Apartment Complex. She enjoyed the camaraderie of her newfound friendships with Joe, Betty, and Nancy along with her walks around the streets of Espy. Her life was simple but filled with love, family, and friends.
In addition to her parents, husband, and son, Jane was preceded in death by her brothers, Louis, Leonard, William, and Gary, as well as sisters, June (her twin) and Josephine.
Jane’s life will be cherished by her remaining siblings, Michael (Peg) Daddario of Sunbury, Jan Daddario of Selinsgrove, David (Susan) Daddario of Milton, and Charles (Jan) Daddario of California; sisters-in-law, Judy Snyder of Selinsgrove and Carol Daddario of Sunbury; and brother-in-law, Joe Costello of Sunbury.
Her legacy lives on with her son, Greg and his wife Susan, whom Jane referred to as her “daughter,” along with grandsons, Dustin (Justine) Snyder, Cooper Snyder, and Owen Snyder, all of Bloomsburg. “Nena” will be sadly missed by her two great-grandsons, Lincoln and Henry, whom she spent time with regularly. Jane is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family is being assisted by Heller Funeral Home, LLC, Nescopeck. Graveside services will be held at Elan Memorial Park, Bloomsburg, at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, with Pastor Scott Lyons officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jane’s memory to a charity of choice or enjoy a walk with a family member of friend.
