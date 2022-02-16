Jane B. Smoley, 94, of Ninth Avenue, Shamokin Dam, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Watsontown Nursing Home.
Jane was born July 30, 1927, in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Jacob F. and Mary G. (Ewing) Martin.
She was an RN for the Sunbury Community Hospital.
Jane was a member of the First Reformed United Church of Christ, Sunbury.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William and Diana Smoley of Selinsgrove; her daughter, Jane B. Smoley of Shamokin Dam; grandchildren, April and Scott Hollenbach and Scott and Vanessa Smoley; and great-grandchildren, Asher and Addisyn Hollenbach.
Jane was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.
Interment will be private in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.