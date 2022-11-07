Jane Ella Hagenbuch entered her eternal home Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg, her longtime home after several years at Elmcroft, Lewisburg.
Born in Muncy hospital on July 23, 1932, she was raised at Maple Hill, Montgomery, and graduated in 1950 from Montgomery-Clinton High School.
She was a daughter of the late Paul Martin and H. Elizabeth (Pauling) Hagenbuch.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Helen.
Jane is survived by several cousins, loving caregivers, friends, and the Lisa Weinger family. Also, her parental caregiver, Helen Forster, having lost her choice caregiver, cousin Bill Forster in May 2022.
Interment and graveside services were held Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, by Rev. James Ritter in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
Jane was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elimsport.
God’s richest blessings we pray for the caregiving angels that made “E Wing” home for her at RiverWoods.
