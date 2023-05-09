Jane H. Engle, 90, passed peacefully into Heaven, Sunday, May 7, 2023, with her family by her side at Nottingham Village Skilled Nursing Center, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Northumberland on April 14, 1933, Jane was the daughter of the late Wilson and Amalia “Emma” (Cellitti) Reed. Jane grew up in Northumberland and graduated from Northumberland High School in 1951. She spent much of her youth and early adulthood at her Grammy Cellitti and Aunt Helen’s neighborhood grocery store.
In 1957, she married Ulysses “Bud” Engle, with the priest declaring “it will never last!” The marital union continued until his passing in 1993.
Jane was mostly a homemaker but also worked at Champ Hats in Sunbury, and the Shikellamy Junior High School cafeteria.
In past years, Jane was active with the East End Fire Company (Sunbury) Ladies Auxiliary and Ladies Dartball teams. She continued to be a member of the Dirty Dozen Rod and Gun Club in Forksville.
Jane enjoyed her dog, Libby, and music, especially Frank Sinatra, Mario Lanza, Harry Connick Jr., and her favorite, Engelbert Humperdinck. Various cooking sessions with the Cellitti clan were always memorable too.
Jane’s favorite times were spent with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandson. She always looked forward to the “work parties” at the Dirty Dozen.
Jane is survived by her children, David Engle (Lisa) of Dushore, Stephen Engle (Maryellen) of Sunbury, and Crystal Engle of Sunbury; her grandchildren, Lindsay Bidelspach (Ryan), Joshua Kremer, and Emily Engle; and her great-grandson, Max Bidelspach.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; and brothers, Dominico Reed, Thomas Reed, and her twin, Eugene Reed, who died at birth.
The family wishes to express utmost thanks and appreciation to the staff of Nottingham Village Retirement Center and Skilled Nursing Facility for their devoted care of “Nan.”
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Danville SPCA, or your favorite charity.
A private, family service will be held Friday May 12, at the Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.