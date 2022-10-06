Jane K. Boyer, 84, Millmont Oct 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Jane K. Boyer, 84, of Millmont, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, Milton. For online condolences and a full obituary please go to www.DaleRanck.com Tags Care Dale Ranck Cremation Arrangement Funeral Condolence Jane K. Boyer Obituary Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints