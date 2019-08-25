Jane K. Courter, 77, of Lewisburg, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 24, 2019, at RiverWoods.
A native of Winfield, she was born Aug. 3, 1942, a daughter of the late Ernest and H. Mae (Gill) Shaffer. She was married to James W. Courter who preceded her in death, Oct. 4, 2016, after 54 years of marriage.
Jane was a 1960 graduate of the Lewisburg High School. Her entire career was in banking, retiring from Mellon Bank as a client representative.
Jane was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Winfield. She collected antique tins and Boyd’s Bears, was a Penn State fan, and enjoyed watching her grandson participate in various sports.
Surviving are two daughters and their spouses, Dee McConnell and Shawn of Berwick, and June Richard and Ed of Lewisburg; and a grandson, JR Richard. Also surviving is a brother, Carl Shaffer of Millmont; and her companion, Fred Yarger of Hartleton.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Max Gill, Bud Shaffer and Richard Shaffer; and a sister, Hazel Anderson.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Jane’s memory may be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Market and Eighth streets Lewisburg.