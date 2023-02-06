Jane Louise Korbich, 85, of Chestnut Towers, Sunbury, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Jane was born Oct. 29, 1937, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Clayton and Esther (Fish) Pardoe. On Nov. 16, 1957, she married Paul E. Korbich, who preceded her in death.
She was a 1955 graduate of Sunbury High School.
Jane was a member of Otterbein Church, Sunbury for 60-plus years; currently she was attending Higher Hope Intl. Ministries in Sunbury.
She retired from Brush Industries and then joined Foster Grandparents.
Jane loved to read, rock babies, and was a very devoted grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Lori (Kriss) Berry, Greg (Michelle) Korbich, Paula (Will) Morales; grandchildren, Kriss II (Lesley) Berry, Steven (Jessica) Berry, Haley Weikel (German Molina), Elizabeth Korbich (Jay Opie), Alex Korbich (Lauren Lindenbaum); great-grandchildren, Kaden, Carli, Mason, Hunter, Natalie, Grace and Carmen; siblings, Joan Stake, Ron Pardoe, Bill Pardoe, as well as aunt, Bernice Fish.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a grandson, Dylan Weikel; and a sister, Velma Wolfe.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Higher Hope, 1000 Race St., Sunbury, where the memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Gittens officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Jane’s memory may be made to the Infant Room, Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. 4th St., Sunbury, PA 17801, where she took great joy in rocking babies for the last 22 years.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury,