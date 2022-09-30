It is with sadness we share the recent unexpected death of Jane Mathews at her home. We also share a sense of joy as her earthly suffering has ended.
Jane was the second daughter of the late Joseph and Jean (Hauck) Deck. She graduated from Milton High School class of 1970. Her teaching degree was Summa Cum Laude from Millersville University. Elementary education was her primary job before the birth of her children.
Her son, Derek and Marielle of Drexel Hill; daughters, Alison and Michael Ko of Wildwood, Mo.; and their children, Camilla and Oliver, and Caitlin of New York, NY survive.
Her funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Bellefonte.
A private family burial will be held in Milton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg.
