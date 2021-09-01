Jane R. Rider, 97, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Born Sept. 2, 1923, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Emma (Diltz) Rider and her late stepfather, Thornton Watts. On July 3, 1942, she married Joseph H. Rider, who preceded her in death.
Jane worked as a seamstress and later as a hostess at Country Cupboard Restaurant.
She belonged to Christ Church in Millville.
She loved to sew, read, eat chocolate, watch game shows, and spend time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by four daughters, Joyce Bender of Lansford, Janet Rider of Mifflinburg, Nina Eastman of Martinez, Ga., Nan Snyder of New Columbia; six grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jane’s memory may be sent to a veterans charity of one’s choice.
