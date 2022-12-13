Janet Ann Sheesley, 88, of Milton, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Monday morning, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Rockwell Center, Milton, surrounded by her family.
A native of Union County, she was born in Lewisburg, Dec. 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Harvey and Elizabeth (Blett) Strouse. She was the last of 10 children.
Janet graduated from the Lewisburg High School in 1952 and was employed at Matrey’s Foodtown, Lewisburg.
She attended the Church of Christian Union, Lewisburg, and enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, and had a passion for bingo.
Surviving are two sons, John (Sharon) Sheesley Sr. of Lewisburg and Timothy (Roxie) Sheesley of Northumberland; two daughters, Sherry (Joe) Zimmerman of Mifflinburg and Fran Dauberman of Lewisburg. Also surviving are a daughter-in–law Cindy Sheesley of Montandon; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Sheesley Sr.; one grandson, Clifford Dauberman; and her companion of many years, Freeman Long.
Friends and relatives will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, followed by the funeral with her pastor, Rev. Harry Harter officiating.
Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Donations in Janet’s memory may be made to either Hospice of Evangelical or Church of Christ in Christian Union, Lewisburg.