Janet C. Packard, 77, of Tarry Hall Road, Millersburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 17, 1944, in Troy, the daughter of the late Robert E. and Jean B. (Baxter) Crane.
Janet was very active with VFW Post 326 Ladies Auxiliary in Millersburg.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Wayne Packard; three daughters, Patti P. (Ken) Ustynoski, Debra (Doug) Novinger and Jamie (Rodney) Fulkroad; five grandchildren, Allison (Clint) Cox, Megan Ustynoski, Lindsay (Josh) Fulkroad, Brandon Register, and Josh Register; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers, Bill Crane (Nancy) of Canton, Stub Crane (Phyllis) of Troy, Fred Crane (Verena) of Troy, and Ralph Crane of Canton; and many nephews and nieces.
The family requests that memorial donations may be made to VFW Post 326 Ladies Auxiliary, 3633 State Route 147, Millersburg, PA 17061.
A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at First United Methodist Church, Millersburg.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral location, is handling the arrangements.
