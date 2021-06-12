Janet E. Shaffer, 79, of Liverpool, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her home. She was born on April 10, 1942, in Selinsgrove, a daughter of the late Lewis Melvin Mitchell and Mildred Irene Gamby.
On Oct. 23, 1959, Janet married the love of her life, Mr. Warren “Short” Shaffer. They celebrated 61 years of marriage last October.
She was a talented and loving homemaker for her husband and their family. Her greatest enjoyment in life was centering all of her attention around her devoted family and spending as much time with them as possible. Janet also enjoyed loving her Pomeranian puppy and crafting.
Along with her loving husband, Janet is survived by a son Warren (Teddy) Shaffer Jr. and his spouse Beatty of Mechanicsburg and a daughter Teresa Shaffer and her spouse Sherri Holston of Carlisle; grandchildren Michael Shaffer of Harrisburg, Emily Shaffer and her spouse Zak Glover of Lincolnville, Maine, and Rachael Powell and her spouse Bobby of Ashland, Kentucky; and one great-granddaughter Sadie Grace Powell.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Lewis Allen, in infancy.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front St., Liverpool, PA 17045, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at the Liverpool Union Cemetery. Bobby Powell will be officiating.